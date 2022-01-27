New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Thursday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: You will get support from an influential power. However, you may remain disturbed due to your family’s end. You will have support from your spouse.

Taurus: Relationships will get stronger. Family life will be happy. You will get support from your spouse. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be progress in financial matters.

Gemini: There is a need to be health conscious. There will be tension due to a particular person in your family. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial.

Cancer: There will be progress in financial matters. The work done with intelligence will be completed. Relationships will get closer. People who run a business, then you will witness success. Family life will be happy.

Leo: There will be progress in business matters. You will get success in matters of movable or immovable property. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be full support of the family.

Virgo: You will get cooperation from an influential power. There is a possibility that you will take more interest in religious work. Family life will be happy.

Libra: You will witness progress in financial matters. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. However, there is a need to be health conscious; therefore exercise regularly.

Scorpio: Family prestige will increase. Wealth and fame will increase. There are chances that you will take part in religious activities. Married life will be happy.

Sagittarius: Family prestige will increase. Relationships with others will be sweet. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will form new relationships with others.

Capricorn: You will witness an increase in your confidence. Social prestige will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get success in creative work.

Aquarius: There is a need to be health conscious. Political ambitions will be fulfilled. Business reputation will increase. Wealth and fame will increase.

Pisces: You will get support from an influential power. Gifts or honors will increase. Married life will be happy. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen