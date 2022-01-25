New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In astrology, auspicious and inauspicious clocks are formed by the movement of planets, which affect our life. Each person has a different zodiac, which helps them to know how his/her day will be. So if you are wondering how your Tuesday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Today's Panchang

Today's Planetary Position: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Horoscope of Magha month Krishna Paksha Saptami.

Today's Rahukaal: 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

Aries: There will be support from the in-law's side. Business reputation, wealth and fame will increase. There will be progress in creative works. There will be happiness in married life.

Taurus: The economic side will be strong. Relationships will get stronger. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get success in creative work.

Gemini: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. The work done with intelligence will be completed. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Cancer: Personal happiness will increase. There will be participation in Manglik or cultural festivals. Talking about students, they may be worried about education or competition. There will be progress with intelligence.

Leo: Be careful in business matters. Do not be indifferent to the health of your spouse. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Virgo: You will get success in taking cooperation from others. Familial life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. On the work front, Confidence will increase with the completion of a task.

Libra: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be participation in Manglik or cultural festival. New relationships will be formed. Responsibility will be fulfilled.

Scorpio: The financial side will be strong, but some such incident may happen which is not in your interest. The mind will be plagued by the fear of the unknown. Be patient. The spouse's support will be there.

Sagittarius: The ongoing effort in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The work done with intelligence will be completed. The economic side will be strong.

Capricorn: The financial side will be strong. The spouse will get support. There will be progress in business matters. Be cautious about your health. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Aquarius: There will be progress in economic matters. May be engaged in social or cultural work. There is a need to be health-conscious. The spouse's support will be there.

Pisces: Financial matters will improve. Business reputation will increase. Wealth, honour, fame and fame will increase. Will be worried because of children. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv