Today's Panchang -

Today's Planetary Position: January 24, 2022, Monday Magha Month Krishna Paksha Shashthi Horoscope.

Today's Rahukaal: 07:30 AM to 09:00 AM.

Today's Bhadra: 08:45 am to 08:17 pm.

Aries: Married life will be happy. There will be participation in Manglik or cultural festival. You will get the support of a higher official or father. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Taurus: There can be tension from your sister or brother, but you may get support from your father. Unnecessary complications may arise. There will be a success in creative endeavours.

Gemini: There is a need to be health-conscious. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Family life will be happy. Will take interest in social, religious work.

Cancer: You may find yourself busy due to the increased workload. Tension can arise due to a female friend. A business plan will succeed and there will be economic progress.

Leo: You will get the support of brother and sister. Relationships will get closer. Family prestige will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get success in creative work.

Virgo: There will be cooperation from the ruling power. The economic side will be strong. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The effort made will be fruitful.

Libra: There will be participation in cultural or auspicious work. The labour done in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Scorpio: Family reputation will increase, but there is a need to be health-conscious. Personal happiness will increase. Confidence will increase with the completion of a task.

Sagittarius: The business plan will be fruitful. There will be progress in creative works. There will be cooperation of government power. Relationships will get stronger. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Capricorn: Will get the support of a father or concerned officer. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Relationships will get stronger. Confidence will increase with the completion of a task.

Aquarius: Gifts or respect will increase. Luckily you will get good news. You will get success in any work which will increase your self-confidence. The effort made will be fruitful.

Pisces: You will be busy with business work. Will be worried due to children or education. Be cautious about your health. The economic side will be strong. The spouse's support will be there.

