New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk:

Aries - Today, you will participate in some social and religious activities. Your attachment towards your spouse will increase. Health will be normal. Today is the best day to start a new business for a businessman.

Taurus- Today, you may feel a little sad because of the obstacles in work. Be careful while driving as there is a fear of an accident. Arguments may arise due to ideological differences with the spouse. Avoid heated arguments.

Gemini- If you are unmarried, then you are likely to receive marriage proposals. You will witness financial growth. Relationship with spouse will be good.

Cancer- Today, your health may remain loose. You need to beware of hidden enemies. Do not share your strategies with others or you may be deceived. Do not borrow money from people, as it may prove fatal for you. Avoid heated arguments.

Leo- You will get expected success in the field of livelihood. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Virgo- You will get the support of your mother. Today is the best day to invest in properties. There will be cordial relations with the spouse. There are chances that you will attend any social or family celebration.

Libra - Today, you will need special hard work and effort to achieve your goals. You will form new relationships with others. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. Take special care of health.

Scorpio - Today, you may struggle in all fields, due to which you will remain low. You will get support from your siblings in every matter. There will be progress in creative work. Political ambitions will be fulfilled. You will witness financial growth.

Sagittarius - Today, there will be a festive atmosphere in your family or you will be involved in some social activity. There will be progress in financial matters. There may be some problem in your right eye. You can get money from various sources. You will get the support of your spouse in family work.

Capricorn - There is a need to be health conscious. You may have an ideological difference with your father. Do not take business risks as they may prove fatal for you. Be careful while traveling

Aquarius - Today is an auspicious day for investing as investments made today will prove to be helpful for you in difficult times. There are unexpected possibilities of some people coming to your house as guests. Avoid working tirelessly because health does not show compatibility.

Pisces - There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There is a need to be cautious about your health. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Do not take risks in financial matters.

