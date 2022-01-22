New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: You may remain tense due to family problems. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. You will get the support of your spouse. There will be progress in creative work.

Taurus: There is a need for you to spend time with family. You will get the support of your spouse. Take care of your health. People who run a business will witness growth.

Gemini: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There may be tension due to a family member. There will be progress in financial matters.

Cancer: You will get support from an influential power. Working professionals will witness growth in their careers. Family life will be happy. Relationships with others will remain cordial.

Leo: You will witness growth in financial matters. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. However, you may remain tense due to family issues.

Virgo: You will get support from your spouse. There is a need to control your emotions. Financial efforts will be fruitful. You will get success in creative work.

Libra: You may face tension from your father’s end. There is a need to be cautious about your health. Avoid heated arguments with others. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Scorpio: Creative endeavors will be fruitful. You will get success in the field of education competition. Family life will be happy. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Sagittarius: There will be progress in financial matters. You will get support from an officer. Personal happiness will increase. The effort made will be fruitful.

Capricorn: Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. You will get the support of your life partner. However, your mind will remain disturbed due to other things.

Aquarius: Family prestige will increase. Be cautious about your health. Do not take risks in business matters. There will be happiness in married life.

Pisces: Your married life will be happy. Gifts or honors will increase. You will soon get good news related to children. Creative efforts will bear fruit. There will be economic progress.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen