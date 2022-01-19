New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. You will get success in financial matters. Family prestige will increase. There is a need to be cautious about your health.

Taurus: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. However, you may remain tense due to family matters. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Gemini: You may face tension in married life. There is a need to be health conscious. You will have the support of your spouse. There will be expected progress in creative work.

Cancer: You may remain tense due to your father’s side. There is a need to work hard and focus on studies. You have to be health conscious.

Leo: You will get expected success in the field of livelihood. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Virgo: Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. There can be tension due to a life partner. Take care of your health.

Libra: Family obligations will be fulfilled. You will get expected success in the field of education competition. Relationships will get closer. There will be expected progress in economic matters.

Scorpio: You will get support from your siblings in every matter. There will be progress in creative work. Political ambitions will be fulfilled. Do not take risks in financial matters.

Sagittarius: Family prestige will increase. You will witness growth in financial matters. There will be an increase in household items. Gifts or honors will increase. You will get success in creative work.

Capricorn: There is a need to be health conscious. You may have an ideological difference with your father. Do not take business risks as they may prove fatal for you.

Aquarius: Your married life will be happy. Family prestige will increase. There will be progress in financial matters. Avoid travelling to places as you may fall sick.

Pisces: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Be cautious about your health. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Do not take risks in financial matters.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen