New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In astrology, auspicious and inauspicious clocks are formed by the movement of planets, which affect our life. So if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Today's Panchang -

Today's Planetary Position: January 18, 2022, Tuesday, the date of Magha month Krishna Paksha Pratipada.

Today's Rahukaal: 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

Aries: Government will be successful in taking cooperation from power. There is a need to do more work in the field of education competition. You will get success in religious or financial matters.

Taurus: The economic side will be strong. However, be cautious about your health. There may be tension in married life. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Gemini: Family prestige will increase. Be cautious about your health. There may be tension due to brother or sister. Interest in religious work will increase. Keep restraint on your speech.

Cancer: You will get the support of your life partner, but be health conscious. There may be family tension or differences with the concerned official. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Leo: The work done with intelligence will be completed. There is a need to be health-conscious. Do not take risks in financial matters. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Virgo: The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will be fruitful. There will be disruption in personal happiness. There is a need to be health-conscious. Be patient.

Libra: The financial side will be strong. Wealth and fame will increase, and you may take interest in social works. On the personal front, married life will be happy.

Scorpio: Business endeavour will be fruitful. The effort made will be worthwhile. You will support your spouse. The economic situation will improve. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Sagittarius: You will get the support of brothers and sisters. There will be progress in financial matters. Political ambitions will be fulfilled. Opponents will be defeated. The effort made will be fruitful.

Capricorn: You will be worried due to children. There will be disruption in personal happiness. Be cautious about your health. A business plan will come to fruition. Wealth, fame and fame will increase.

Aquarius: There will be a success in financial matters. There is a need to be health-conscious. Political ambitions will be fulfilled. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Pisces: You will get the support of a female officer. Professional efforts will bear fruit. There will be cooperation of government power. Completion of a task will increase self-confidence.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv