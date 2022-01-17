New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In astrology, auspicious and inauspicious clocks are formed by the movement of planets, which affect our life. So if you are wondering how your January 17 will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Today's Panchang -

Today's Planetary Position: January 16, 2022, Sunday Paush month Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi date.

Today's Rahukaal: 04:30 PM to 06:00 PM.

Today's Bhadra: From 03:19 pm to end on January 17 at 04:22 pm.

Horoscope -

Aries: You can get tension from a family woman. Work done with intelligence will be successful. Married life will be happy. You will continue to get support from your father or religious guru.

Taurus: Financial situation will improve. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The ongoing effort in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Creative efforts will bear fruit. New relationships will be formed.

Gemini: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Will take interest in social work. The effort made will be fruitful.

Cancer: The financial side will be strong. Diseases and adversaries will be defeated. There is a need to be health-conscious. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Leo: The mind will be plagued by fear of the unknown. Expected success will come in the field of education. Business reputation will increase. You will take interest in social work. There will be progress in financial matters.

Virgo: There will be progress in creative works. Social prestige will increase. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood. Completion of any work will increase your influence.

Libra: There is a need to be health-conscious. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be progress in creative works. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Scorpio: You can be busy with homework. There will be cooperation from brother and sister. A business plan will come to fruition. Interest in social work will increase. New relationships will be formed.

Sagittarius: Confidence will increase due to the completion of the much-awaited work. Creative work will be successful. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be happiness in married life.

Capricorn: Gifts or respect will increase. Relationships will get stronger. Family life will be happy. There will be sweetness in relations. There will be a success in creative endeavours.

Aquarius: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. You will get success in the field of education competition. Do not be indifferent to health. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Pisces: Family prestige will increase. The economic side will be strong. There will be cooperation of government power. Expected success will come in creative work.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv