New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: You can get tension from family on your family’s end. Work done with intelligence will be bring desired results. Married life will be happy. You will get support from your father or religious guru.

Taurus: Financial situation will improve. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The efforts made in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Creative efforts will bear fruit. You will form new relationships.

Gemini: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. You will take interest in social work. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. Take care of your health.

Cancer: You will witness growth in financial matters. Your health will remain good. You will get support from your spouse. Work done with efforts will bring desired results.

Leo: If you are a student, then you will definitely experience success in education matters. Business reputation will increase. You will take interest in social work. There will be progress in financial matters.

Virgo: There will be progress in creative works. Social prestige will increase. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood. You will get support from an influential power.

Libra: There is a need to be health conscious. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be progress in creative works. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Scorpio: You may remain busy due to your household works. You will have the support and cooperation from your siblings. You will witness growth in your business. You will also form new relationships.

Sagittarius: You will witness an increase in your confidence. Creative work will be successful. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be happiness in married life.

Capricorn: Gifts or respect will increase. Your relationships with others will get stronger. Family life will be happy. There will be sweetness in relations.

Aquarius: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. You will get success in the field of education competition. However, there is a need to be health conscious; therefore, avoid eating junk food.

Pisces: Family prestige will increase. You will witness an increase in your confidence. You will get success in every matter. Your health will remain good.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen