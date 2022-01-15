New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The work done with intelligence will be completed. You will have support and cooperation from an influential power. You will also form new relationships.

Taurus: Change of Mars can create a debt situation. Be careful while driving as there is a risk of an accident. You will get success in creative work.

Gemini: Married life will be happy. You will witness financial growth. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. You will have cooperation from others. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Cancer: If you own a business, then you will witness growth. There will be profit and growth in your financial matters. You will have cooperation from the influential power. Relationship with your spouse will remain cordial.

Leo: Gifts or honors will increase. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. There is a need to be health conscious. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Virgo: Financial plan will be fruitful. You will get success in creative works. Relationships will others will get stronger. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Libra: Change of Mars will strengthen the effort. The condition of your marital life will improve. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. You will witness an increase in confidence.

Scorpio: The financial side will be strong. Be careful while driving as there is a risk of an accident. Do not have heated arguments with others and control your anger.

Sagittarius: The conjunction of Mars-Venus will make married life happy. Relationships will be strong. You will have cooperation from others. There will be progress in financial matters. New relationships will be formed.

Capricorn: Mars-Venus will be the twelfth from your zodiac, due to which there may be some problem for you. Be aware of your health. Put your mind in the worship of God.

Aquarius: The conjunction of Mars-Venus will give success in the direction of artistic and creative work. Business reputation will increase. The economic side will be strong. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Pisces: You will get support from your father in every matter. However, there is a need to be health conscious; therefore, exercise regularly.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen