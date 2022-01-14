New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: You will get support from your siblings. The ongoing efforts in the field of livelihood will be fruitful. Students will get desired results in the field of education only if they work hard.

Taurus: You will witness growth in financial matters. You will get support from an influential power. You will get success in creative works. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Gemini: You will witness an increase in confidence. You may remain busy due to religious work at home. Married life will be happy. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Cancer: Your married life will remain happy. However, you will remain tense due to some family problems. Avoid the rush and work with patience.

Leo: Financial condition will improve. However, health may remain to lose due to problems in the family. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will take interest in social work. You will have support from your spouse.

Virgo: You will have the support and cooperation from an influential power. Business reputation will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be progress in creative work.

Libra: Due to the change of Sun, family obligations will be fulfilled. Help will be given from the ruling administration. The political situation will improve. You will get success in financial matters

Scorpio: There is a need to be health conscious. Some situations may turn in your favour; therefore, work with patience. You will have the support of your spouse.

Sagittarius: You will get the support of your life partner. Economic and business reputation will increase. The economic situation will improve. The effort made will be worthwhile. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled.

Capricorn: You will witness an increase in confidence. However, you may remain tense due to your spouse’s health. You will also form new relationships.

Aquarius: Gifts and honour will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Married life will be happy.

Pisces: You may remain tense due to family issues. The economic side will be strong. There will be success in work done with intelligence

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen