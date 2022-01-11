New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your Tuesday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Today's Panchang -

Today's Planetary Position: January 11, 2022, Tuesday, date of Paush month Shukla Paksha Navami.

Today's Rahukaal: 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

Aries: Relationships will get stronger. There is a need to be health-conscious. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Be careful in the rush. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Taurus: You can get stress due to a subordinate employee or any family member. There is a need to be health-conscious. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Gemini: The labour done in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. Confidence will increase with the completion of the much-awaited work. You will get success in financial matters.

Cancer: There will be some family and some business problems. Married life will be happy. You will get success in taking cooperation from others. The effort made will be fruitful.

Leo: Will get the support of a father or concerned officer. There will be progress in business matters. Family life will be happy. You will get success in creative work.

Virgo: There will be progress in financial matters. The government will get the support of power but be health conscious. The mind will be plagued by the fear of the unknown. Keep restraint on your speech.

Libra: Married life will be happy. Support can be obtained from the father or concerned officer. There will be progress in creative works. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Scorpio: Business reputation will increase. There is a need to be health-conscious. Avoid quarrels. Do not interfere in the work of others. It is beneficial to exercise restraint.

Sagittarius: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. Control royal expenditure. There can be tension in financial matters. The mind will be disturbed due to a particular person. Be patient.

Capricorn: Financial planning will be fruitful. There will be cooperation of government power. Family life will be happy. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Aquarius: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Business reputation will increase. Gifts or honours will increase. The spouse will get support. You will get success in the field of education.

Pisces: The effort made will be worthwhile. Professional efforts will bear fruit. There will be cooperation from the government. There will be sweetness in relationships.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv