In astrology, auspicious and inauspicious clocks are formed by the movement of planets, which affect our life. So if you are wondering how your first day of the week, Monday, will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Today's Panchang -

Today's Planetary Position: January 10, 2022, Monday Paush month Shukla Paksha Ashtami date.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 07:30 AM to 10:00 AM.

Special: Panchak (Till 08:49 am only)



Aries: Control your emotions. There will be futile running. Be careful while driving. There will be support from the head of the household or father. There will be progress in creative work.

Taurus: Creative efforts will be fruitful, but there may be tension from subordinate employees, neighbours etc., The effort will be worthwhile.

Gemini: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. Expected success will come in the field of education competition. The spouse's support and companionship will be available. New relationships will be formed.

Cancer: Business efforts will be fruitful. You will get success in creative works. Family prestige will increase. The economic side will be strong. The effort made will be fruitful.

Leo: Fortunately, you will get good news. Political ambitions can be fulfilled. Gifts or honours will increase. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Virgo: There will be success in the field of education competition, but there will be obstacles on the work front. There is a need to be health-conscious. Family support will be available.

Libra: The financial side will be strong. The spouse will get support. There will be encouragement from the concerned officer or head of the household. The movable or immovable property will increase.

Scorpio: The mind will remain disturbed due to disease or adversary. There will be futile running. There is a need to be health-conscious. You will get success in creative work.

Sagittarius: The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will be fruitful. The spouse will get support. Relationships with others will be strong. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood.

Capricorn: Family prestige will increase. There will be an increase in movable or immovable property, but there will also be tension from a family member. Be patient. There will be progress in financial matters.

Aquarius: The effort made will be fruitful. Business reputation will increase. The economic side will be strong. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be a success in creative endeavours.

Pisces: Wealth, honour, fame, fame will increase. The condition of travel country will be pleasant. Gifts or honours will increase. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv