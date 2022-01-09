New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly

Aries: You will get relief from the ongoing stress. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. You will witness growth in your financial matters. There will be progress in creative work.

Taurus: You may face tension from your sibling's end. You may also have heated arguments with your subordinates in the office. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Gemini: You will get the support of your life partner. The economic side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. Business reputation will increase.

Cancer: You will get support from the head of the family. Be cautious about your health and avoid eating outside food. Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. Married life will be happy.

Leo: The ongoing problem will be resolved. Business reputation will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will have cooperation and support from an influential power. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Virgo: There is a need to be health conscious. You will face obstacles in the field of work. Do not take risks in financial matters. It is beneficial to act in moderation.

Libra: Your married life will be happy. Family prestige will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Your interest in social work will increase. There will be tremendous progress in creative endeavors.

Scorpio: There is a need to be health conscious. There may be some work that is not in your interest. There will be futile running. Family support will continue.

Sagittarius: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Gifts or honors will increase. You will have your spouse's support and companionship. New relationships will be formed.

Capricorn: You may remain busy with homework. Do not take decisions in heat of the moment, as it may prove fatal for you. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Aquarius: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will receive help from the ruling administration. You will get success in taking cooperation from others. Relationship with others will be cordial.

Pisces: Business reputation will increase. The economic side will be strong. Gifts or honors will increase. Personal relations will be strong.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen