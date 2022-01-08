New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: You will have support from an influential power. You will witness growth in financial matters. Family prestige will increase. There will also be an increase in confidence.

Taurus: Today, you will buy household items. There is a need to be health conscious, so exercise regularly. You will have the support and companionship of your spouse.

Gemini: You will get support from a female officer. Business reputation will increase. The economic side will be strong. There will be cooperation from an influential power.

Cancer: There are chances that you will travel to different places. You will have the support of your spouse. Social prestige will increase. Wealth and fame will increase. You will get success in creative work.

Leo: Work done with creativity will bring desired results. Gifts or honors will increase. However, there is a need to be cautious about your health. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be progress in financial matters.

Virgo: Family life will be happy. You will witness financial growth and stability. There will be an increase in household items. You will take interest in social work.

Libra: Your relationship with others will get stronger. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be happiness in married life. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Scorpio: Keep restraint on your speech and avoid unnecessary arguments. You may face unnecessary confusion and tensions. Family prestige will increase.

Sagittarius: There are chances that you will travel and spend a good time with your family. There will be sweetness in relationships. You will also form new relationships.

Capricorn: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Professional efforts will bear fruit. There will be cooperation from an influential power. Be cautious about your health.

Aquarius: Business reputation will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will have the support of your spouse. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Pisces: There will be progress in creative works. You will have cooperation from an influential power. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen