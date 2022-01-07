New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly

Aries: You may face family tension, due to which you will remain tense. There is a need to be careful while driving as there is a fear of accidents. Work done with efforts will bring desired results.

Taurus: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get help from an influential power. There are chances that you may travel to different places.

Gemini: Gifts or respect will increase. You will take interest in social work. There will be unnecessary confusion. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood.

Cancer: Family prestige will increase. There is a need to be health conscious so avoid eating junk food. There are chances that you may travel to different places. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Relations with others will be cordial.

Leo: There is a need to be health conscious. You will travel for unnecessary reasons. Your mind will remain restless. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Virgo: You will have the support of your life partner. Be health conscious and avoid eating junk food. Family obligations will be fulfilled. You will get success in the field of education.

Libra: You may have heated arguments with the head of the family. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The efforts made in the education field will bring desired results. You will form new relationships.

Scorpio: Gifts or respect will increase. Relationships will get stronger. There will be progress in creative works. The work done with intelligence will be completed. There will be economic progress.

Sagittarius: You may suffer from family problems. There is a need to be health conscious. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Capricorn: You will witness progress in financial matters. You will get cooperation from an influential power. Relationships with your sibling will get stronger.

Aquarius: You will witness growth in financial matters. There will be progress in professional work. Relationships will get stronger. Gifts or honors will increase. You will witness an increase in your confidence.

Pisces: The financial side will be strong. There will be steady progress in the field of livelihood. You will take interest in social work. Family prestige will increase.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen