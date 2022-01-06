New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. Howeber, you need to be cautious about your health. You will get cooperation from others. You will get results for your efforts made in your professional life.

Taurus: You will witness growth in financial matters. You will get the support from a father or religious teacher. There will be progress in creative works. You will have the support and companionship of your spouse.

Gemini: You will witness improvement in financial matters. The business plan will come to fruition. There will be cooperation of government power. Family prestige will increase. You will get success in creative work.

Cancer: Gifts and respect will increase, but be health conscious. You may find yourself under mental stress due to family issues. However, there will be the support and companionship of your partner.

Leo: Financial matters will improve. You will get the support of your life partner. Mutual relationships will get stronger. Family prestige will increase. You will have support from an influential power.

Virgo: You may remain stressed due to health issues, therefore be conscious. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Libra: Business reputation will increase. You will have the support of your spouse. Progress will be made in the field of education. You will form new relations.

Scorpio: You will have support from an influential power. You will get success in the matter of properties. Work done with efforts will bring desired results.

Sagittarius: There is a need to be health conscious. Creative efforts will bring desired results. The effort made will be worthwhile. You will witness an increase in your confidence.

Capricorn: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. Creative efforts will bear fruit. There will be progress in financial matters.

Aquarius: You will witness an increase in your confidence. Business reputation will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. The effort made will be fruitful.

Pisces: There is a need to be health conscious, so avoid eating junk food and exercise regularly. You will remain worried due to your child’s education issues. Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen