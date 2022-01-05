New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: You will get success in the field of education. Social prestige will increase. People who run a business will witness profit. You will form new relationships.

Taurus: You will get respect from people in your office. Business reputation will increase. You will have the support of your spouse. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood.

Gemini: You will witness an increase in religious instincts. You will have the support and blessing of your father. You will get success in creative works. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Cancer: Family life will be happy. You will witness an increase in financial matters. However, there is a need to be health conscious, so avoid eating junk food. Your relationship with your spouse will remain cordial.

Leo: You will get support from your in-laws. There will be progress in financial matters. Relationships will get stronger. Family life will be happy.

Virgo: You may face tension in married life. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Maintain a healthy relationship with your family. You will witness growth in financial matters.

Libra: Work done with hard work and efforts in business matters will bring desired results. Respect will increase in the family. There will be happiness in married life.

Scorpio: You will remain busy with household work. Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. There is a need to be health conscious. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Sagittarius: You will witness an growth in your business reputation. You will receive good news from your sibling’s end. There will be sweetness in relationships. Family life will be happy. There will be progress in financial matters.

Capricorn: You will witness growth in your financial matters. You will have cooperation from others. Relationships with others will remain cordial.

Aquarius: Family obligations will be fulfilled. Married life will be happy. There will be a lot of success in the work done with intelligence.

Pisces: There will be progress in financial matters, but you will remain worried due to children’s education. You may feel sad and find yourself surrounded by thoughts. However, you will get success in creative work.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen