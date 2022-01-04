New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your second day of the week will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Today's Panchang -

Today's Planetary Position: January 4, 2022, Tuesday, the horoscope of Paush month Shukla Paksha Dwitiya.

Today's Rahukaal: 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

Aries: Will be successful in taking cooperation from father or concerned officer. Efforts done in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. Married life will be happy. New relationships will be formed.

Taurus: Family obligations will be fulfilled. You will get the support of the religious guru or father. There will be progress in business matters. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Gemini: Creative endeavours will bear fruit. Do not take risks in financial matters. There is a possibility of money loss. Be careful while driving. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Cancer: Efforts done in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled, but financial stress will increase. You will get success in creative work.

Leo: There is a need to be health-conscious. Do not do any work which will affect your reputation. Expected success will come in the matter of movable or immovable property.

Virgo: The economic side will be strong. Family prestige will increase and obligations will be fulfilled. The effort made will be fruitful.

Libra: Material happiness will increase. Your financial standings will improve. There will be progress in creative works. There will be cooperation from the government. Marital life will be blissful.

Scorpio: Efforts made will be fruitful, but be aware of fire or accident, quarrels and disputes. Compromise will be beneficial for you. Family support will be available.

Sagittarius: Your influence will increase due to the completion of the much-awaited work. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Business reputation will increase. The effort made will be fruitful.

Capricorn: Creative endeavours will bear fruit. The government will get the support of power, but there can be tension due to children. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Aquarius: There is a need to be health-conscious. Financial standings will improve. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Pisces: Married life will be blissful. Family obligations will be fulfilled, and there will be sweetness in relationships. Activeness in social work will increase.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv