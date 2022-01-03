New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In astrology, auspicious and inauspicious clocks are formed by planetary movements. So if you are wondering how January 3 will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Today's Panchang -

Today's Planetary Position: January 3, 2022 Horoscope for Monday Paush month Shukla Paksha Pratipada.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 07:30 AM to 09:00 AM.

Today's direction: East.

Aries: Today, you may face conflicts in your professional as well as personal life. So you are advised to avoid arguments, else you may have to face the consequences. Do not take risks in financial matters. Be patient.

Taurus: There may be ideological differences with the religious teacher or father. Avoid quarrels and disputes. You will get immense support from your life partner. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Gemini: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. Social prestige will increase. The effort made will be fruitful.

Cancer: There will be an increase in financial standings. There will be cooperation of government power. Mutual relationships will get stronger. Familial life will be happy. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Leo: Gifts or honours will increase. With the completion of any work, your influence and dominance will increase. There may be a situation of travel or country. New relationships will be formed.

Virgo: The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. Work done with intelligence will be completed, but keep restraint on speech. Tension can arise in relationships. Work with patience.

Libra: You will be busy with homework. There will be progress in creative work. Familial life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Scorpio: There will be running away. The effort made will be worthwhile. Brother or sister will get support. Do not take risks in financial matters. Progress will be made in the field of education competition.

Sagittarius: Financial condition will improve, but keep restraint on speech. There can be tension in relationships. Be cautious about your health. There will be expected progress in creative work.

Capricorn: Be careful while eating and drinking. There may be unnecessary trouble. Married life will improve. Creative efforts will bear fruit. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Aquarius: The financial side will be strong. There is a need to be health-conscious. There may be tension due to the official or the head of the household. Keep restraint on your speech.

Pisces: You will get success in business matters. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be cooperation of government power. The work done with intelligence will be completed. New relationships will be formed.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv