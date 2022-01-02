New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: You will have cooperation from an influential power. You will participate in religious work. People who run a business will witness profit in it.

Taurus: You will witness financial growth. The responsibility of the children will be fulfilled. Business reputation will increase. You will witness progress in work done with hard work.

Gemini: You will witness progress in financial matters. There will be cooperation from government power. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige will increase.

Cancer: People who run a business will witness profit. There will be progress in creative works. There may be ideological differences with the spouse. Take care of your health.

Leo: There will be a success in matters of property. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The work done with intelligence will be completed. You will witness financial growth.

Virgo: The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. Business reputation will increase. There will be progress in financial matters. Family life will be happy.

Libra: Gifts or respect will increase. You will have the cooperation of government power. There will be an increase in household items. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Scorpio: You may stay busy with family work. You will witness financial growth. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Be careful while driving.

Sagittarius: You will have support from an influential power. Friendship relations will be strong. You will be worried due to children or education. You will get success in creative work.

Capricorn: There will be progress in business matters, but you may suffer from family problems. Do not do any work which will affect your reputation. You will have the support of your spouse.

Aquarius: The work done with intelligence will be completed. There will be cooperation of government power. You will be worried due to children or education. Family obligations will be fulfilled. You will form new relationships.

Pisces: You will get support from your office colleagues. Business reputation will increase. The economic side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. You will get success in creative work.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen