Horoscope May 10, 2021, Monday: Before you begin your day, take a quick glance at what's there in store for your stars today and plan your day accordingly. Read on to know about your zodiac sign.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly. Also, don't forget to catch a glimpse of today's Panchang too. Scroll down to read more.

Today's Panchang

Day: Monday, Vaishakh month, Krishna Paksha, Chaturdashi Rashifal.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 07:30 AM to 09:00 AM.

Today's direction: East.

Today's Bhadra: Finish at 08:42 AM.

Horoscope

Aries: Economic planning will get a boost. There will be success in the direction of taking political advantage. Mangal work may be at stake, but follow the COVID-19 rule.

Taurus: There can also be ideological differences with subordinate employees, neighbors or siblings. It would be beneficial to keep restraint on speech. There will be undue progress in economic efforts.

Gemini: Dharmaguru or father will cooperate. Do not be indifferent to health. Mangal work may be at stake, but don't forget to follow the COVID-19 rule.

Cancer: Married life will be happy. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. You may get successful in the transfer or departmental change. Efforts made in the field of education will be successful.

Leo: The labor done in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. Business reputation will increase. Wealth, honor, fame and fame will increase. You will get success in creative work.

Virgo: The economic plan will be fruitful. Stress will remain due to life partner. Be cautious about your health. The labor done in the field of education competition will flourish.

Libra: Business will increase. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. You will get success in seeking cooperation from others. Creative efforts will flourish.

Scorpio: May have health stress. Not keeping restraint on speech can lead to controversy. Subordinate staff, friend will provide full support. Relations will be sweet.

Sagittarius: Being careless is not good in terms of health. Your rivals will remain active. It would be beneficial to keep restraint. The completion of a task will increase confidence.

Capricorn: You will get good news in relation to your child. Business efforts will prosper. There will be an unprecedented success in the field of education competition. Economic progress is expected.

Aquarius: Family responsibility will be fulfilled. There will be financial stress due to which the mind may become restless, but the spouse will give you full support. Avoid running around.

Pisces: Movable or real estate will increase. Relationships will strengthen. Luckily you will get good news. Avoid running around. Work done with intelligence skills will be successful.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal