Horoscope Today: Wouldn't it be amazing if you already knew what's coming for you? So, what are you waiting for, read here to know what your star has in store for you today on February 5:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There are a total of twelve zodiac signs and every sign has different characteristics and traits that make them distinct. These traits help a person to relate to their sign. The planetary movements in a zodiac sign play a major role and the astrological predictions depend on it. Horoscope prediction can help a person know what's coming for them and what problems are they going to face. Wouldn't it be amazing if you already knew what's coming for you? So, what are you waiting for, read here to know what your star has in store for you today on February 5:

Aries

Today you will face some domestic issues. For those who are in debt, the time of struggle will be over soon. You are likely to find an ideal mate super soon.

Taurus

You need to take care of your health. There is a high chance that you might travel to the countryside. You will be able to complete your work on time. You are struggling in your love life, and there is some streak of bad relationship pattern that you are following, now is the time to start afresh.

Gemini

There is a high chance that you will join the gym. You have to start taking care of your health. On the academic front, for those who were doing hard work, results will be in your favour. You will share a good bond with your spouse today.

Cancer

You are likely to go out on an outing with friends. Your ideas will be appreciated by teammates. There will be some minor clash with the spouse today, but you will be able to make it up to them.

Leo

Your card suggests that you might go for a short vacation. You are likely to spend some good time with your lover today. On the work front, you will be able to complete your tasks on time.

Virgo

You will start exercising and it will turn out to be good for you. Professionally, you will hear some good news as promotion is foreseen on your cards. You might travel somewhere with your over today.

Libra

You will get support from your family in making a decision. You need to make some changes in your lifestyle. You will now start focusing on your love life. There will be some problem for those who are traveling outstation.

Sagittarius

Today, the day will be fine for you. You will go through a ride of the roller coaster of emotions as you are having some problems with your lover. It is advisable to stay calm.

Scorpio

Today you are going to be a little off. Your health condition might deteriorate. On the work front, you need to motivate yourself as there are some good opportunities coming your way.

Capricorn

You will be able to complete your work before the deadline. Your efforts will be appreciated by your seniors. You need to take extra care of your health. Your card suggests that you might go for a short trip today.

Aquarius

You will spend a good time with your family today. It is advisable to complete all the pending work before the deadline. Your family is going to support you in your decision. Your partner will do something special for you that will cheer up your mood.

Pisces

For those who are looking for a job, good opportunities are foreseen on your cards. You will clear out the differences with your lover and that will help you rejuvenate your love life. You need to take care of your mother's health.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma