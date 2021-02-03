Horoscope Today, February 3: Wouldnt it is better if you start your day knowing how it will be and prepare yourself of the obstacles. Read on to know whether the stars lined up in your favour today.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: All zodiac signs have their own traits and characteristics which define their personality, also, placement of stars plays a major role in shaping your everyday life. Wouldnt it is better if you start your day knowing how it will be and prepare yourself of the obstacles. Read on to know whether the stars lined up in your favour today.

Aries

Today is a good day in your professional and personal life. You will take tough decisions, however, you are advised to be careful as you might end up having a tiff with your partner.

Taurus

Today you are going to feel dull as you might face slight mood swings which will affect your work. So you are advised not to let your anxiety take over your day, don't rush into things and stay calm while taking important decisions.

Gemini

Today is a good day as luck is in your favour. All your wishes will be fulfiled. You are going to find yourself bit occupied when it comes to kids and pay more attention to your family.

Cancer

Today is a good day at work and in your personal life. You will enjoy a great time at home and would like to spend more time with your family especially your mother. So today is the best time to mend the old broken relations with your family.

Leo

Today you are going to find yourself busy at work, also, you might end up having a tiff with your colleague by the end of the day. So you are advised to not let anything affect your focus and keep yourself calm.

Virgo

Today is not a good day as you might face some health issues so take good care of yourself. Also if any pending payments are due such as a loan or EMI might cause you a little problem so be careful while taking any decision regarding this.

Libra

Today is a good day as you are going to have a great time with your spouse. Today you will be able to express yourself clearly to your partner, however, you are advised not to demand anything extra from your partner as it might cause a little disturbance.

Scorpio

Today you are going to find yourself extra sensitive to small things and might end up hurting yourself. To gain external support you have to put in extra efforts. Also, today you will be breaming with the creative ideas so use them wisely.

Sagittarius

Today your focus will be on the income sources and for this, you might end up working extra. So you are advised to not to feel overburdened as you might feel a lot of pressure while working.

Capricorn

Today you might find yourself under a lot of pressure, also, you might have a tough time expressing yourself. However, your relationship at home will be better. Today your focus towards professional life is going to get great.

Aquarius

Today you have to be extra careful while conveying your decisions. Your decisions will be great however you have to watch your tone while conveying it to others as you might be miscommunicated.

Pisces

Today is not a good day in your personal life as there will be a trouble in your paradise, a tiff with your partner is on the way. Today you will find yourself expressing more towards things, also, you might feel extra sensitive about many things in life. All love birds out there, your relationship needs more time and attention.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv