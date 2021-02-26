Horoscope, Feb 26, 2021: Wouldn't it be great if you already knew what's coming ahead for you. So, without further ado, let's get to know what the future holds for you:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological prediction offers interesting insights. These insights help a person to know what challenges are they going to face. Wouldn't it be great if you already knew what's coming ahead for you? So, without further ado, let's get to know what the future holds for you:

Today's Panchang:

Day: Friday, Magha month, Shukla Paksha, Chaturdashi

Today's Rahu Kaal: 10:30 am to 12:00 am

Today's Direction: West

Today's Bhadra: 03:50 pm to 02:49 pm

Aries

Today your stars sugest that the efforts made on the academic front are likely to fetch you fruitful results. You will spend a good time with your partner. Your confidence is likely to boost as you will be able to complete a task on time.

Taurus

Today you are likely to be busy with family-related work. You are likely to get stronger financially. On the academic front, you might hear some good news.

Gemini

You might go out with your family today. There is a high chance that there will be progress in the field of livelihood. For those who are in the creative field, you are likely to hear some good news.

Cancer

You will get support from family members in making some crucial decisions. You are liekly to travel to some beachy location. You will share a good bond with your partner today.

Leo

You might go out on a romantic date with someone special today. On the work front, you will hear some good news. You are likely to get promoted soon.

Virgo

Your relationship with your spouse is likely to improve. You need to take proper care of your health. You need to maintain moderation in terms of personal and professional relationships.

Libra

There is a high chance that you will get some gains on the business front. Your past investments are likely to fetch you some good returns. Family obligations are likely to be fulfilled.

Scorpio

You will spend some time in social work today. Your confidence is likely to boost as you will be able to complete your work on time. You will spend some time with your partner today.

Sagittarius

You will spend some gala time with your family today. Your partner will be happy with your decisions. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Capricorn

You are likely to travel to some hill station. There will be progress on the work front. Gifts or honours are likely to increase. You are likely to get support from your partner in making some crucial decisions.

Aquarius

Your business plan will fetch you good results. You are likely to get success in the creative field. You need to take proper care of your health. Financially you are likely to get stronger.

Pisces

Do not take any crucial decisions without proper consultation. You need to take care of your health. Do not skip a workout. You will spend a good time with your family today.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma