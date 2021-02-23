Horoscope Today February 23: So, what are you waiting for, read here to know what the future has in store for you:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every day comes with new challenges, but what if you could prepare for them? Astrological prediction offers interesting insights that help a person overcome those challenges. So, what are you waiting for, read here to know what the future has in store for you:

Today's Panchang:

Day: Tuesday, Magh month, Shukla Paksha, Ekadashi Raashi

Today's Rahukkal: 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm

Today's direction: North

Today's festival: Jaya Ekadashi

Today's Bhadra: 05:42 am to 06:06 pm

Aries

The efforts that you will make on the work front will turn out in your favour. Financially you are likely to get stronger. You will spend some quality time with your family today. You will be able to complete your task on time.

Taurus

The senior authority at the workplace is likely to support you. Efforts made in the creative field will be flourished. You are likely to travel somewhere outstation.

Gemini

You are likely to get married soon. It is advisable to not take a risk in financial matters. Your confidence will get boosted as you will be able to complete the task on time.

Cancer

You need to take care of your health. You will be stressed because of work pressure. By the end of the day, you are likely to get appreciated for your hard work.

Leo

People who are planning for a startup are likely to get a good deal. You will spend some quality time with your family today. You are likely to travel. It is advisable to drive safely and be cautious.

Virgo

You will get support from some senior official at the workplace. You will go out for dinner with your family. You will form a good bond with your spouse today.

Libra

You are likely to hear some good news. Those who are in the business field are likely to crack a deal. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige is likely to increase.

Scorpio

For those who are travelling today, your journey is likely to be pleasant. The family will support you in some crucial decisions. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Sagittarius

Financially you are likely to get stronger. Social reputation is likely to increase. Your confidence will get boosted as you will be able to present some good ideas today.

Capricorn

Your reputation is likely to increase. Money, name, and fame are likely to increase. It is advisable to keep a restraint on speech.

Aquarius

Your economic side is likely to get stronger. Gifts or honours might increase. There will be progress on the work front. For those who are looking for a job, you are likely to get some good offers.

Pisces

You will be under stress because of some family member. For those who are in the creative field your work is likely to flourish. You need to take out some time for your spouse.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma