Horoscope Today: Wouldn't it be great if you already knew what lies ahead of you? Read on to know what the astrological predictions have in store for you:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There are a total of twelve signs. The planetary movements in each zodiac sign play a crucial role. These movements create auspicious and inauspicious timing in zodiac signs, and that can affect a person's day-to-day life. Wouldn't it be great if you already knew what lies ahead of you? Read on to know what the astrological predictions have in store for you:

Today's Panchang

Day: Sunday, Magh month, Shukla Paksha, Navami Raashi

Today's Rahu Kaal: 04:30 pm to 06:00 pm

Today's direction: West

Today's festival: Mahananda Navami

Special: In Mars Taurus, Angaraka Yoga

Aries

Today all your efforts on the work front will be appreciated. You are likely to get support from some person in the position. You need to keep restraint on speech. You will share a good bond with your spouse today.

Taurus

Your financial condition is likely to improve. It is advisable to practice yoga and meditation. You need to stay calm and do not behave rudely with someone today. You are likely to get involved in some religious work today.

Gemini

Today you are likely to deal with some stressful situations. It is advisable to not lose your calm today. You might go out for dinner with someone special.

Cancer

Your health is likely to deteriorate. You need to take proper care of your diet. You need to lay your focus on creative work.

Leo

It is advisable to not take a risk in financial matters. Do not lend your money to someone today. You might deal with a lot of work pressure today. You are likely to take interest in social or religious work.

Virgo

You might be a little stressed because of some person. You will be in trouble because of some senior official. You need to take proper care of your health.

Libra

Today you will face some challenges on the work front. Do not take a risk in financial matters. Do not skip your workout routine. You need to stay calm and composed in family-related issues.

Scorpio

There is a high chance that you might go out on an unplanned trip, and that will turn out to be exciting for you. For those who are in the business field, you are likely to crack a deal.

Sagittarius

You will share a good bond with your spouse today. There will be a little stress because of in-laws. However, you will be able to manage it well. You need to take care of your father's health.

Capricorn

Do not take a risk in financial matters. You will share a cordial relationship with your family today. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Your confidence will get boosted as you will be able to complete your task on time.

Aquarius

Your partner is likely to support you in making some crucial decisions. There will be sweetness in the relationship. On the work front, you are likely to get promoted.

Pisces

Work done with a calm mind is likely to give you maximum profits. Your business reputation might increase. Wealth, honor, name, and fame will increase. You are likely to spend some good time with your partner today.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma