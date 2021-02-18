Horoscope Today, February 18, 2021: Planetary movements also play a key role in people's lives as it predicts the future and helps them in facing the obstacles that might hinder their personal growth.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign have their own traits and characteristics which define someone's personality. Planetary movements also play a key role in people's lives as it predicts the future and helps them in facing the obstacles that might hinder their personal growth. So wouldn't it be better if you know things prior? Read on to know whether stars are lined up in your favour.

Aries

Today you will feel mental peace as you are blessed by the moon. You are likely to enjoy every moment in your professional and personal life. You might face some work-related stress. Your savings will boost as some new sources of income may be opened.

Taurus

Today you are going to feel dull. You are advised to take good care of your health as some chronic illness might occur. You are advised to watch your words otherwise it may affect your harmony in personal life.

Gemini

Today you may feel energetic. Luck is in your favour as your losses might convert into profit, which may increase your growth in business. In professional life, you are likely to get the help of your subordinates. With the help of them, you may be able to make some tough decisions in the business. Today you are likely to receive some compliments from your seniors at workplace.

Cancer

Today you are going to find busy at work as you are likely to get a big order. You are likely to renovate your office or house, which will also improve your social status.

Leo

Today messy situations are under control. You will be at peace mentally. You may work with patience, which will improve your performance at work. You are likely to plan for an outing with friends or family.

Virgo

Today you may be a victim of mood swings such as impatient, dull and unhappy. This can affect your personal harmony with family members. So you are advised to stay calm and avoid arrogance at the workplace.

Libra

Today you are likely to spread happiness around you. You are likely to enjoy some romantic moments with your spouse, which will improve your harmony. You will receive elders blessing and might support you to take some important decisions in both personal and professional life.

Scorpio

Today you are going to find yourself happy and positive as you are blessed by the moon. You are likely to get some incentive in terms of rewards at the workplace. Health-related issues in the family will resolve.

Sagittarius

Today you might help some needy people which will also improve your reputation and status in society. Your creativity will be at best as you might implement some innovative ideas at work.

Capricorn

Today you are likely to feel dissatisfied and detached from your responsibilities. SO you are advised to think practically while taking decisions at workplace. Also, postpone the trip you are planning otherwise some mishap might take place.



Aquarius

Today you may be energetic, enthusiastic and focused. This will help you at the workplace and you may complete your projects on time. You are likely to go on a short trip with your family. You might get the support of sibling in setting up a new business.

Pisces

Today you are likely to spend money on worthless items so you are advised to control it. You might use your creativity in decorating your house or office, which will enhance your status in society.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv