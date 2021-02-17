Horoscope Today, February 17, 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

If you want to know what's in store for you today and whether the stars are aligned in your favour, check out below.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Movement of stars plays a crucial role in people's lives as it predicts the future and helps them in facing the obstacles that might hinder their growth. So, if you want to know what's in store for you today and whether the stars are aligned in your favour, check out below.

Aries

Today you are going to feel energetic and enthusiastic. You might complete all your pending work at the workplace. Due payments are likely to get cleared. In your personal life, you might get your sibling's support.



Taurus

Today might be a busy day at work which will affect your health. You might spend money on worthless items, so you are advised to try to avoid it. You might get promoted for your hard work. Today you will get your elders blessings which will keep you going.



Gemini

Today is a good day in both professional and personal life. You might make some gains in your professional life, also, a new source of income may open up for you. Your personal life will be full of romance today.



Cancer

Today you might receive some auspicious news on the professional front, also, all your pending work will get accomplished. This will enhance your status in the workplace. Those facing health issues might get relief.



Leo

Today is a good day as you might get relief from some old and persistent problems. You will fund a solution to all your financial problems. In terms of personal life, you are going to enjoy your day with your parents and other family members. You are advised to take good care of your health.



Virgo

Today you might face some health problems, so you are advised to take good care of your health. You might spend money on worthless items, so try not to use money till something major happens. Your persona life will be full of energy and zest. You might engage in some fun activities with your family. So you are advised not to trust people at your work beyond the limit, else you may suffer a big blow.



Libra

Today is a good day for all the job seekers because you might end up receiving some good job offers. You are going to feel possessive, romantic, etc towards your spouse. Students might also receive some good results related to their project.

Scorpio

Today you might feel dull as some health issues are likely to occur. You are advised to stay away from the sources that trigger your anger. You might gain a good amount on the financial front.



Sagittarius

Today is a good day as you might get succeed in settling some major issues in your love life. You are advised to not engage in unnecessary debates otherwise you might have to face some serious repercussions. Today every issue will get resolved. You might face some health issues today so take good care of your health.



Capricorn

Today you might have to put in a lot of effort at the workplace. You are likely to engage in a verbal spat with your family members so watch your words before you say something. You might face some serious health issues so try to eat healthy today.

Aquarius

Today is a good day in both professional and personal life. Those who are doing business might make some good gains. You need to put more efforts into completeing your work at the workplace. You will spend some quality time with your family members. Today you are going to feel spiritual.



Pisces

Today you are likely to meet some influential people which will help you in your growth at the workplace. Pisces sign people will consolidate their financial profile today. You are going to feel a bit sensitive towards your family members. Also, you will get great support from them related to some important decisions.

Horoscope Today, February 17, 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv