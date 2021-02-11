Horoscope Today, February 11, 2021: If you want to know how your day is going to be and whether the stars are in your favour then here we are with daily predictions.Check out below:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Placement of stars plays an important role in everyone's life as it not just decides your fate but also your actions when facing a serious situation. Here, astrological predictions play an upper hand as it tells you your future and helps you in preparing yourself for the obstacles. So, if you want to know how your day is going to be and whether the stars are in your favour then here we are with daily predictions.

Check out below:

Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs for February 11.

Aries

Today is a good day at work as your boss is going to recognise your hard work. Also, you are likely to become their asset through sheer competence. Students are likely to achieve something that has been posing a challenge to you for long. You might see growth in your investments. You are advised to take good care of your health today as you might face some issues.

Taurus

Those you are holidaying are likely to extend their trip. You are advised not to seal a property deal as it might go wrong today. You are likely to get good returns from your investment. In your personal life, your family might get upset if you don't spend enough time with your spouse and parents.

Gemini

Today is a good day as you might purchase your dream property. You are likely to renovate your house, which will also increase your social status. Today you are likely to receive a reward for your hard work in the work front. By the end of the day, you might end up attending a social gathering in your personal life.

Cancer

Today a business trip might bring new deals, however, you are advised to be alert. Good returns in term of property deal are likely on your cards. Today you might come out of your zone and focus on broader aspects. Jobseekers, today you might hear good news as an opportunity is on its way. You are advised to take care of your health.

Leo

Today you might enjoy a leisure trip with your friends. Investing money in property might turn out fruitful. On the financial front, you are likely to enjoy a comfortable period. On the work front, today you might find the work frustrating so, you are advised to be calm and patient. Those facing health issues might see improvement today.

Virgo

Today you are likely to focus your work to accomplish your dream and build your career. You might gain from the real estate market. Those facing health issues like aches and pains might see improvement in their condition.

Libra

Today your health is in good shape. You might end up cracking a good property deal which you have been after for long. Those in search of switching their job are advised not to as its not a good time.

Scorpio

Today you might accomplish your needs if you channelise your energy in the right direction. Things are likely to be in your favour on the work front. You are going to find yourself in good health shape.

Sagittarius

Students might face a make and break situation, however, you will be able to tackle it. Your financial situation is likely to be improved soon. You are advised to drive safe as you might end up in some troubled situation.

Capricorn

Today you are likely to enjoy a family gathering. Students are advised to start burning the midnight oil if you want to accomplish your dream. A visit to your relative's house is on your cards. Your financial situation is likely to get better.

Aquarius

Today is a good day as stars are in your favour. Your pending work regarding property ownership is likely to get complete. Students, you might not be able to complete your project as per the deadline, so, stay focused. In professional life, today your hard work is going to be recognised. Today you are going to feel bt lazy, however, you will overcome it.

Pisces

Today is a good day as you are going to find yourself at peace while spending quality time with your family. You might feel disinterested in professional and academic front, so don't lose hope and keep yourself focused.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv