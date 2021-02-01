Horoscope Today, February 1: If you want to know what the future has in store for you today, read the astrological predictions for February 1 here:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There are a total of 12 zodiac signs. Every sign has different characteristics and traits. These traits help a person to relate to their zodiac sign. The planetary movements in a sign play a crucial role as it affects the day to day life of a person. Wouldn't it be amazing if you begin your day by knowing what's coming your way? So, if you want to know what the future has in store for you today, read the astrological predictions for February 1 here:

Aries

You need to be a little calm today. There will be some differences in the family and you need to resolve them with patience. Do not take a risk on the financial front. There is a high chance that you might travel somewhere outstation.

Taurus

Today, the day will be good for you. There will be a lot of work pressure but you will be able to handle it really well. You will get stronger financially.

Gemini

You will be a little involved in some family matters. There might be some trouble for you on the work front. For those who are in the creative field, your work is going to flourish. Avoid speaking with someone in a harsh tone.

Cancer

You need to take care of your health. There will be some clashes on the work front, but you will be able to resolve them. You are likely to spend a good time with your lover today.

Leo

It is advisable to not take a risk on the financial front. You are likely to go on a trip with friends. There are going to be some problems in your love life.

Virgo

For those who started working out, it will turn out good for you. You will get the full support of your spouse in some crucial decisions. You are likely to go out for a family dinner.

Libra

You are going lend in some kind of trouble on the work front. The family will support you in your decisions. On the financial front, you will get stronger.

Scorpio

Health promises to remain perfect. You will be in the spotlight of the party. Your caring attitude will be much appreciated by your lover.

Sagittarius

There is a high chance that you might plan something big on the social front. You will get good returns from your past investments. On the romantic front. things will be smooth.

Capricorn

You are likely to get success super soon. Your work will be appreciated by some seniors in the workplace. Today, you are likely to meet someone special.

Aquarius

You will be promoted super soon. Do not lose your calm today. There is a high chance that you might leave for somewhere outstation today.

Pisces

You will be able to resolve the property issues that you've been dealing with for so long. Those who are looking for love, it is just in front of you. You need to spend some time with your family.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma