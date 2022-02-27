New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: Business reputation will increase. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. You will get success in the field of education competition. You will witness an increase in your confidence.

Taurus: You will get support from your father in every matter. However, you may remain tense due to family. Work that is done with intelligence will bring desired results.

Gemini: There is a need to be health conscious so, avoid eating junk food. Children’s education will be a cause of stress. You will have support from your sibling.

Cancer: Your married life will be happy. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. The ongoing effort education field will be fruitful. You will get success in creative work.

Leo: Creative efforts will bear fruit. Do not step into any heated argument. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. You will get support from your spouse.

Virgo: Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. Family prestige will increase. Professional efforts will bear fruit. You will get success in creative work. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Libra: The work which has been struck for a long time will get completed. The efforts made in the field of education will bring desired results. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Scorpio: Business reputation will increase. Wealth, honor, and fame will increase. You will take interest in social work. The economic side will be strong. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Sagittarius: There will be an increase in position, prestige, or a new responsibility. You will get support from an influential person. Professional efforts will bear to flourish. You will get success in creative work.

Capricorn: The work which was stuck for a long time will be completed. Creative efforts will bear fruit. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be an increase in household items.

Aquarius: There is a need to be conscious about your child’s health. You may remain due to your family’s end. You may also face unnecessary confusion.

Pisces: Family prestige will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get help from an influential person. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be sweetness in married life.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen