New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: You may remain busy with business work. However, you will fulfill family obligations. The combination of Mars, Venus, Saturn and Mercury will be important from the business point of view and will bring you profit.

Taurus: The combination of four planets will help in completing the work which has been stuck for a long time. Business reputation will increase. You will get support from your spouse. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood.

Gemini: The financial side will be strong. However, there is a need to be health conscious. You will witness an increase in your confidence.

Cancer: Business endeavors will be flourish. Today is an auspicious day for investing in a property. The ongoing efforts in the field of livelihood will be fruitful. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Leo: There is a need to be health conscious so, avoid junk food. Don't take any kind of risk as it may prove fatal for you. Be patient. You will have support from your spouse.

Virgo: The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Libra: The ongoing problem will be under control. Creative efforts will bear fruit. You will take interest in social work. You will get support from an influential person.

Scorpio: The financial side will be strong. The effort made will be worthwhile. Wealth, honor, and fame will increase. Married life will be happy. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Sagittarius: The work which is done with intelligence will be completed. You will get success in creative work. Business reputation will increase. There will be an increase in household items. You will also form new relations with others.

Capricorn: The financial side will be strong. Relationships will improve. Professional efforts will flourish. You will get support from an influential person. You will get success in creative work.

Aquarius: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. However, you may face some unnecessary problems. You will get stress from your loved ones.

Pisces: Gifts or honors will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The ongoing effort education field will be fruitful. There will be sweetness in married life.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen