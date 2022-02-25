New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Friday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: There will be a success in family and business matters. You will show interest in religious matters. The ongoing efforts in the field of livelihood will be fruitful. Your married life will remain happy.

Taurus: There is a need to be health conscious so, avoid eating junk food. You may face tension due to your sibling’s end. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Gemini: The ongoing efforts in the direction of livelihood will be fruitful. You will witness financial growth. There will be cooperation of government power. You will get successful in creative work.

Cancer: There is a need to be health conscious. There are chances that you will get a new job. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Your married life will be happy.

Leo: You will witness growth in financial matters. The work done with intelligence will be completed. Mutual relations will be strong. Business reputation will increase. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Virgo: Respect and fame will increase. Today is an auspicious day to invest in properties. You will have the support of your spouse. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Libra: Avoid heated arguments and control your anger. The economic side will be strong. There are possibilities that you will buy household items. There will be progress in creative work. Married life will be happy.

Scorpio: You will get support from an influential person. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. The effort made will be fruitful.

Sagittarius: You will witness an increase in your confidence. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Today is an auspicious day to invest in properties. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Capricorn: Social prestige will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. You will get success in creative work. Family life will be happy. There will be progress in financial matters.

Aquarius: The financial side will be strong. Relationships will get stronger. Health will improve. You will complete the work which has been stuck for a long time.

Pisces: Wealth, honor, and fame will increase. You will take interest in social work. You will get the support of a female officer. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen