New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help people in overcoming obstacles that is likely to hinder their success. The movement of stars also plays a vital role in predicting your future. So here we are with the daily horoscope predictions that will help you in facing challenges today.

Aries

Today your romantic life might affect your peace of mind. You are likely to feel betrayal. But by evening a good news might enlighten your mood.

Taurus

Today is a good day at work as you may complete all unfinished projects. Also, your boss is likely to appreciate your hard work. Small stress may be there, so you are advised to take good care of your health.

Gemini

Today is a good day on the personal and professional front. You are likely to complete your unfinished projects at work, also major problems related to finance will be resolved.

Cancer

Today is a good day as your desired wishes are likely to get fulfilled. You are going to feel satisfied and peaceful. Harmony between you and your spouse will increase.

Leo

Today you are likely to feel dull and lazy, which might affect your work. You are advised to meditate to keep your mind relax. Also, stay away from inflatable objects or drive cautiously otherwise you may face a small accident.

Virgo

Today you are likely to take a big step by entering into a new phase of life. You are likely to feel some challenges but with the blessing of elders, you might accomplish it.

Libra

Today you are likely to take some tough and important decisions, which will increase your status. You are likely to find yourself inclined towards spirituality. You might also visit some religious place. On the work front, you might get support from your superiors in the project.



Scorpio

today is a good day as you might achieve success. If you are planning to go abroad related to work then your wish is likely to get fulfilled. You are likely to do a lot of planning related to your future.

Sagittarius

Today is a good day as you are likely to enjoy the company of your friends. This outing might increase your bond and might also create a happy atmosphere at your home. Good news is on the way to you, so get ready to embrace it.

Capricorn

Today you are likely to take some important decisions in terms of education or money. You are likely to adopt all the remedies to achieve success in education.

Aquarius

Today is a good day as you are likely to receive some good news that you have been waiting for a long. This news will keep your mood merry and might create a happy environment around you.

Pisces

Today you are likely to face some health issues such as mental stress. So you are advised to take good care of your health and do meditation as it will keep your mind relaxed. Also, try avoiding making a decision in haze otherwise it will affect you.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv