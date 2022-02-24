New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Thursday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. Working professionals will witness growth. The work which has been stuck for a long time will be completed. Be cautious about your health. There will be an increase in household items.

Taurus: There will be progress in financial matters. However, you may remain tense due to your family issues. There is a need to be health conscious. You will get support from your spouse.

Gemini: Conditions in martial life will improve. You will witness financial growth. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Cancer: There will be progress in business matters. Social prestige will increase. Relationships will get stronger. However, you may face unnecessary confusion. There will be an increase in household items.

Leo: The ongoing efforts in the education field will be fruitful. You will get support from an influential person. Family prestige will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will also form new relationships.

Virgo: The financial side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. Keep control over your anger, and do not get into unnecessary arguments.

Libra: You can get support from the ruling power. Your friendship with others will become stronger. You will get good news regarding children’s education. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Scorpio: Financial matters will improve. The efforts made in a work will be worthwhile. Position, prestige will increase. There is a need to be health conscious. Married life will be happy.

Sagittarius: The ongoing problem will be resolved. The economic side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. You will witness an increase in confidence.

Capricorn: Business endeavor will be fruitful. However, you may remain sick. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. There may be a dispute with the spouse. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Aquarius: Creative endeavors will flourish. You will get support from your spouse. Family prestige will increase. There will be progress in financial matters. There will be an increase in fame and fortune.

Pisces: You will get support from your boss in your office. There will be progress in business matters. There is a need to be health conscious. The work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen