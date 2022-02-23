New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Wednesday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: Today, there is a need to be health conscious so avoid eating junk food. You may remain tense due to family issues. Avoid having heated arguments with others. You will get support from your spouse.

Taurus: You will get support from an influential person. Progress will be made in the education field. Family prestige will increase. The effort made will be worthwhile. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Gemini: There will be progress in financial matters. You will get support from your spouse. Be cautious about your health. You will get success in creative work.

Cancer: You will get success in the education field. You will witness financial gains. There are chances that you will buy household items. New relationships will be formed.

Leo: Today is an auspicious day to invest in properties. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Your interest in social work will increase. The effort made will be fruitful.

Virgo: You will get support from your siblings. Relationships will get stronger. Business reputation will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get success in creative work.

Libra: Work that has been incomplete for a long time will get completed soon. There will be participation in political or cultural work. The ongoing effort in the field of education competition will be fruitful. There will be sweetness in relations.

Scorpio: You will witness an increase in your confidence. Social prestige will increase. Wealth, honor, and fame will increase. Creative efforts will bring desired results.

Sagittarius: Gifts or respect will increase. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. You may face unnecessary confusion. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Capricorn: The financial side will be strong. There will be closeness in relations. Family prestige will increase. There will be an increase in fame and fortune. You can get a gift or honor. You will also form new relationships.

Aquarius: You will get support from an influential power. There will be progress in creative work. Professional efforts will bear fruit. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Married life will be happy.

Pisces: Fortunately, you will get good news. You will get support from your spouse. There will be closeness in relations. Work done with efforts will bring desired results.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen