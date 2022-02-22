New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Tuesday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries

Today you’re a little frustrated as you feel like your career isn’t going anywhere. Don't let yourself surrender you are where you are supposed to be, and you are growing at a steady pace. Consistency will prove to be your power word during this time.

Taurus

You are not alone, there might be someone who is sending you signals about them liking you, but you’re not noticing them. Keep an open eye and notice all.

Gemini

Today you will feel like there is some positivity around, you may plan a visit to some religious place. At the end of the day you might notice your mistakes and take action on it.

Cancer

You are likely to join an event, that may boost your network and work. You can go for an outing with friends. Students are advised to avoid carelessness.

Leo

Your skills of the communication might help in your work. Be polite, that may help you speed up your projects. Love couples can talk to each other, that might help them.

Virgo

Today you'll be blessed by the moon. Your energy will be high and your work will pay off. Believe in yourself and don't let anyone get into your mind.

Libra

Today will be a little dull. You should avoid any harsh conversations with friends or family. Have patience as it will hel you take some important decisions.

Scorpio

You are likely to get new income today. You may get benefits of the past investments. Singles do not lose hope, you might find a soul mate today in terms of marriage.

Sagittarius

You might get some money today. Your business may see a boost and you are in confidence level. Be cautious and avoid any domestic stress. You might go on a work-related trip.

Capricorn

You are likely to visit a religious place, You must get the blessings of elders to keep your work going. Don't let arrogance get the best of you. Students are advised to not lose, they can expect good results.

Aquarius

Things might be out of hand today. You may seem dull. Do not stress much avoid rash driving and do not take risky adventures.

Pisces

Your day will be good today. You may feel blessed. Love might open new doors and singles might get their soulmate. Work-life will get better and your friends, family might support you.

Posted By: Ashita Singh