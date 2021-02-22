Horoscope Today, Feb 22, 2021: If you want to know what the future holds for you today, read here to know about the astrological predictions:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The movement of stars plays a vital role in a zodiac sign. These movements hold a huge impact on a person's day-to-day life as it helps them in facing the obstacles that might hinder their growth. So, if you want to know what the future holds for you today, read here to know about the astrological predictions:

Today's Panchang:

Day: Monday, Magh month, Shukla Paksha, Dashami Raashi

Today's Rahu Kaal: 07:30 AM to 09.00 AM

Today's direction: East

Aries

Today you are likely to get help from your father or some senior, and that is going to turn in your favour. For those who are in the creative field, you are likely to get success soon.

Taurus

You are likely to travel somewhere outstation. It is advisable to keep a restraint on speech. You might get a little tensed about personal issues today.

Gemini

You need to take proper care of your health. You will be blessed by the moon today and there will be progress in the economic matter. Your confidence will increase as you will be able to complete the task on time.

Cancer

Your business reputation is likely to grow. Money, name, and fame will increase. You need to be health-conscious. You will get profit on the business front.

Leo

Your political ambition is likely to be fulfilled. You will get support from some senior person today. Your health is likely to deteriorate. You will get full support from your family.

Virgo

Students are likely to hear some good news as there will be progress in the academic field. You will get success in creative work.

Libra

Financially you are likely to get stronger. Those who are working hard in the field of education are likely to hear some good news soon. There will be progress in livelihood.

Scorpio

Business reputation is likely to grow. Economically you might get stronger. You will get support from your partner.

Sagittarius

You are likely to travel to some beachy location. It is advisable to drive carefully. You might stress because of some relatives. Efforts made on the work front will be fruitful.

Capricorn

Your health is likely to improve. Business reputation will increase. Money, name, and fame will increase. Your social prestige is likely to increase. Your confidence will get boosted today.

Aquarius

Efforts made in the creative field will fetch you good results. You are likely to get success in the field of business. Financially you are likely to get stronger.

Pisces

You will be stressed today because of some coworker. You will give more time to your business. You need to take proper care of your health. Do not skip the workout routine.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma