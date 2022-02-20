New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - You will get desired results in the work which is done with intelligence. Social prestige will increase. You will have the support of your family. There will be happiness in your life.

Taurus- You may end up putting your feet into controversies, so avoid unnecessary arguments. You will get a lot of work today. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Gemini- Today is a good day for you as you will get success in every work. You will witness growth in financial matters. The business will flourish. You will have support from your spouse.

Cancer- You will get appreciated in your job. You will also get progress in different matters. Differences with partners will be resolved. Don't take any decision in haste. Health may remain weak. Do not be careless. Take care of your health.

Leo - Take special care of your health today. People who own a business will witness growth. You will get several profit opportunities. There will be happiness in your life.

Virgo- Today, there are chances that you will receive bad news. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. You may experience tension at home.

Libra- Today your legal hurdles will be removed and the situation will be favorable. You will witness business growth. Work that has been stalled for a long time will be done quickly. There may be an opportunity to participate in religious work or rituals.

Scorpio- People who own a business will witness growth. The problems which you are facing right now will come to an end. Your married life will remain happy. Social prestige will increase. You will get support from your friends.

Sagittarius - There is a need to be health conscious; therefore exercise regularly and avoid eating junk food. There are chances that you may travel to different places. There may be an opportunity to participate in some auspicious work. Family support will be available.

Capricorn- Avoid disputes and keep your anger in control. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. The economic situation will improve. You will witness an increase in your Confidence.

Aquarius- Take special care of your health as you may fall sick quickly. Gifts and honour will be received. The business will increase. You will get the desired job.

Pisces - The work which has been stuck for a long time will be completed. Political ambitions will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen