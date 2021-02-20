Horoscope Today, Feb 20, 2021: If you want to know what the astrological predictions have in store for you then read here:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The planetary changes in a zodiac sign can affect a person's day-to-day life. Wouldn't it be amazing if you already knew what the future holds for you? So, if you want to know what the astrological predictions have in store for you then read here:

Today's Panchang

Day: Saturday, Magh month, Shukla Paksha, Ashtami Raashi

Today's Rahu Kaal: 09:00 am to 10:30 am

Today's Direction: East

Today's Festival: Shri Durgashtami

Special: Venus in Aquarius and Mercury in transit

Aries

Today you will not be able to focus on your work. It is advisable to stay calm as your anger issues might create a problem for you. You need to invest your time in some creative work.

Taurus

Your health is likely to deteriorate. Today, you need to be cautious as an accident might take place. Do not lend your money to someone without consultation.

Gemini

You will be a little stressed about work today. Do not blindly trust someone. Do not take a risk on the financial front.

Cancer

You need to take proper care of your health. There is a high chance that an event might take place that will not turn out in your favour. It is advisable to not get involved in any controversy.

Leo

You need to work with a calm mind. There will be some clashes with family today. It is advisable to keep a restraint on speech.

Virgo

You are likely to face some business-related problems. You need to be very careful of your co-workers today. Take proper care of your health.

Libra

You need to be very cautious while driving. For those who are in the creative field, there might be some problems on the work front. Do not lend money to someone today.

Scorpio

For those who are married, you are likely to go through a rough phase. Do not take a risk in financial matters. You are likely to get promoted soon.

Sagittarius

There will be stress because of family issues. You need to take proper care of your valuable things as there is a high chance that someone will try to steal them from you.

Capricorn

You are likely to get success in the creative field. There will be some tension because of your child. You need to take proper care of your health.

Aquarius

You will face some family-related problems today. At the end of the day, you might go out for a nice dinner with your partner today.

Pisces

You will be stressed because of your sibling. Do not skip the workout routine. You are likely to go for a long drive today with someone special.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma