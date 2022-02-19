New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: There are chances that you may travel to different places. You will remain busy with religious activities. There will be support from the in-laws' side. Business reputation will increase.

Taurus: You may remain tense due to your married life. However, you will get support from your children. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Gifts or honors will increase. Responsibility will be fulfilled.

Gemini: Wealth, respect, and fame will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be progress in creative works. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. Married life will be happy.

Cancer: You may remain tense due to family problems. Keep track of your expenses and avoid spending too much. You may face confusion in your life. There is a need to be cautious about your health.

Leo: Political ambition will be fulfilled. Family life will be happy. Professional efforts will bear fruit. You will witness an increase in confidence.

Virgo: Business engagement will increase. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. Be cautious about your health. You will have the support of your spouse.

Libra: You may face tension from your father’s end. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. The work done with intelligence will be completed.

Scorpio: Family prestige will increase. You will witness financial gains. There will be an increase in household items. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Sagittarius: Gifts or respect will increase. The effort made will be worthwhile. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Business reputation will increase. Progress will be made in the field of education competition.

Capricorn: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will be involved in any kind of religious activity. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. You will also form new relationships.

Aquarius: Political ambition will be fulfilled. Family prestige will increase. Wealth and fame will increase. Completion of a task will increase self-confidence.

Pisces: Your married life will remain happy. You will witness financial gains. The effort made will be worthwhile. You will also form new relationships.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen