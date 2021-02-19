Horoscope Today, Feb 19, 2021: Are you curious to know what lies ahead of you? Read here to know what astrological predictions has in store for you today:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There are a total of twelve zodiac signs, and every sign has different characteristics and traits. With the help of these signs, a person can know what's coming ahead for them. Are you curious to know what lies ahead of you? Read here to know what astrological predictions has in store for you today:

Today's Panchang

Day: Friday, Magh month, Shukla Paksha, Saptami Raashi

Today's Rahu Kaal: 10:30 am to 12:00 am

Today's Direction: West

Today's Festival: Achala Saptami

Today's Bhadra: 10:59 am to 12:16 pm

Aries

You are likely to face some problems in married life. There is a high chance that there will be some misunderstanding with your friends. You should compromise and take a stance for someone.

Taurus

You are likely to get a new job or there will be some change in the department. You might get success on the business front. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Gemini

You will share a good bond with your friends today. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Those who are working hard on the academic front are likely to hear some good news.

Cancer

You will be in a good mood today. Today your lover will try their way to impress you. There is a high chance that you will get some good opportunities on the professional front.

Leo

You will share a good relationship with your spouse today. You will be able to seek cooperation from high officials. You will be able to complete your task on time and that will boost your confidence.

Virgo

It is advisable for you to not spend money on random things today. You need to stay calm and composed today. Business reputation will increase.

Libra

Work done with wisdom skills will lead to success. Today you will be able to give time to your partner and that will make their day. The effort made will be meaningful.

Scorpio

You will share a cordial relationship with your family today. Do not let any third person involve in your life. Moreover, on the work front, you are likely to get promoted.

Sagittarius

Today your economic and business side will be strong. You are likely to form good relations with business partners today.

Capricorn

Your health is likely to improve. Do not skip the workout routine. You might go out with your partner today. The effort made on the professional front will turn out to be in your favour.

Aquarius

There is a high chance that you might deal with some work stress today. It is advisable to take proper care of your health. You are likely to travel to some beachy destination.

Pisces

There might be some problems in the personal relationship. Your sibling might get a little stressed about you. You need to take proper care of your health.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma