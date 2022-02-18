New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Friday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - You will witness growth in financial matters. People who run a business will witness profit. Family life will remain happy. You will have the support of your spouse.

Taurus- Today, there are chances that you will meet some of your old friends. Business plans will flourish. Today is a good day to do any auspicious work. You will have a good time with your family.

Gemini- People who run a business will witness profit and growth. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. You will witness growth in financial matters, and there will be plenty of opportunities through which you can earn money.

Cancer- There is a need to avoid heated discussions. If you are a businessman then you will think of growing your business. Take care of your health and exercise regularly.

Leo - There are possibilities that you will get success in the work done with your efforts. You will go on a trip with your loved ones. You will get support from your spouse.

Virgo- Today, you will get desired results in your work. Avoid having heated arguments with others. You will witness growth in business affairs. Drive carefully.

Libra- Today, you will get support from a special person. The business will be profitable. Happiness will increase. There may be a rift with the subordinates in the job. Avoid taking a risk in financial matters.

Scorpio- There is a need to drive carefully as you may suffer injuries. Do not trust anyone blindly that may prove fatal for you. Don't get into any kind of controversy. You will spend a good time with your friends.

Sagittarius- There will be progress in financial matters. There are chances that you will participate in any kind of cultural festival. You will also form new relationships with others. Property works will give favorable benefits

Capricorn - Social prestige will increase. The business will give favorable benefits. Colleagues will support you on the job. Avoid spending too much money.

Aquarius- Financial situation will improve. However, you will be worried because of your children’s end. Take care of your health. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Work with patience. You will get support from your subordinates.

Pisces- Today, you may not feel well. Avoid unnecessary expenditures. Do not take any decision in heat of the moment as it may prove fatal for you.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen