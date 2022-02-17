New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Thursday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: There is a need to pay attention to your health, so exercise regularly and avoid junk food. Do not take risks in financial matters. Work done with efforts will bring desired results.

Taurus: You will get cooperation from an influential power. You will have the support of your spouse. Family life will be happy. You will get success in creative work.

Gemini: You will get support from your sibling’s end. You will witness financial growth. Relationship with your spouse will remain cordial.

Cancer: There is a need to be health conscious. Avoid spending too much money. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. Work done with intelligence will be fruitful.

Leo: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. Efforts made in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Business reputation will increase. There will be expected progress in economic matters.

Virgo: There is a need to be health conscious. Control your emotions and do not have heated arguments with others. You will witness an increase in confidence.

Libra: Business reputation will increase. The economic side will be strong. You may face tension due to your family’s end. There will be cooperation of brother and sister. Married life will be happy.

Scorpio: Friendship relations will be strong. There will be participation in Manglik or cultural festival. Financial matters will improve. New relationships will be formed. Family life will be happy.

Sagittarius: There will be an increase in prestige. You will get support from an influential power. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The business plan will flourish. There will be an increase in household items.

Capricorn: You may face tension in your married life. There is a need to be cautious about your health. Do not take risks in financial matters. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Aquarius: Gifts or respect will increase. You will get support from your spouse. However, you will remain worried due to children’s education.

Pisces: Any wrong decision may prove fatal for your mental health. Keep a constraint on your emotions. Family prestige will increase. You will get success in creative work.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen