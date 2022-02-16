New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Wednesday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. The efforts made in the field of education will bring desired results. You will get cooperation from government power. The effort made will be fruitful.

Taurus: Today is the best day to invest in properties. You will buy household products. Business reputation will increase. There will be progress in creative work. Family relations will remain cordial.

Gemini: There will be progress in financial matters. The effort made will be worthwhile. Gifts or honors will increase. You will also form new relationships.

Cancer: The problem that you have been facing for a long time will be resolved. Wealth, honor, and fame will increase. You will have the support of your spouse in every matter. Work done with efforts will bring desired results.

Leo: Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. Your married life will be happy. Family prestige will increase. Professional efforts will bear flourish. There will be progress in creative matters.

Virgo: You will get support from an influential power. There is a need to be health conscious. There will be unnecessary confusion. Gifts or honors will increase.

Libra: The efforts made in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. Working professionals will witness growth. You will take interest in social work. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Scorpio: Family life will be happy. Business reputation will increase. Wealth and fame will increase. There will be progress in creative work.

Sagittarius: Creative endeavors will be fruitful. Gifts or honors will increase. You will witness an increase in your confidence. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Capricorn: Family prestige will increase. You will witness growth in financial conditions. There will be an increase in household items. Gifts or honors will increase. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Aquarius: Your married life will remain happy. Business reputation will increase. The economic side will be strong. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Pisces: There are chances that you will buy household items. You will remain worried due to your child’s education. There is a need to be health conscious therefore, exercise regularly. You will get the support of your spouse.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen