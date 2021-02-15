Horoscope Today, Feb 15, 2021: If you are eager to know how your day will pass, check the astrological predictions here:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every day comes up with a new challenge but what if you already knew what's going to come in your way? Well, we get that, it doesn't sound practical but yes, astrological prediction can make it possible. The planetary movements of a zodiac sign can play an important role in a person's life. Thus, it is important to know what's going to come ahead for you. So, if you are eager to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries

You might face some family-related issues today. You are likely to get stronger on the financial front as money will keep flowing in. You will get support from your father or dharma guru.

Taurus

You will be able to spend a good time with your family today. It is advisable to take proper care of your health. Economic progress is expected.

Gemini

You are likely to get support from your friends or colleagues. You will be able to attain success on the education front. Political ambition will be fulfilled.

Cancer

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Economically you might get stronger. There is a high chance that you might pack your bags and get off to someplace nice.

Leo

Your health is likely to get better. Your card suggests that you might go out on a trip. You will get support from your father in making some crucial decisions.

Virgo

For those who are in business, you are likely to crack a deal that will turn out good for you. It is advisable to keep restraint on speech.

Libra

Economically you are likely to get stronger. You will get support from your seniors at the workplace. Hard work and patience will fetch you good results.

Scorpio

Political ambition will be fulfilled. The family obligation will be fulfilled. Your love card suggests that you might get involved in a romantic affair.

Sagittarius

Your relationship with family and friends will improve. You will get support from your sibling in making some important decisions. Progress will be in the livelihood. Your confidence will boost as you will be able to complete your work on time.

Capricorn

You are suggested to take proper care of your health. Your ambition for some upcoming project will increase. A woman in the family may cause little stress.

Aquarius

There will be sweetness in the relationship. Your creative work will be flourished. Today you will spend some gala time with family.

Pisces

Your confidence will increase as you will be able able to complete your work on time. There is a high chance that you might go out of town for some trip. On the academic front, you might get a pat on the back for your hard work.

