New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: You will remain busy with family work. Personal happiness will increase. However, there will be tension due to a family member. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Taurus: You will get support from siblings. The effort made will be worthwhile. There will be progress in financial matters. You will take interest in social work. There will be progress in creative work.

Gemini: You will get support from your spouse. You will take part in religious works. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. Friendship relations will be sweet.

Cancer: You will have to control unnecessary expenses. You may be worried due to children’s education. Take care of your health. Work with patience. There will be progress in financial matters.

Leo: You will witness growth in financial matters. People who own a business will witness profit. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. You will also form new relationships.

Virgo: Social prestige will increase. The economic side will be strong. There are chances that you will buy household products. There may be tension in married life. Keep restraint on your speech.

Libra: The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. There will be progress in financial matters. You will get cooperation from an influential power. There will be expected progress in creative work.

Scorpio: People who own a business will witness growth. The problems which you are facing right now will come to an end. Your married life will remain happy.

Sagittarius: There is a need to be health conscious; therefore exercise regularly and avoid eating junk food. There are chances that you may travel to different places.

Capricorn: You will get cooperation from others in your office. The economic situation will improve. You will witness an increase in your Confidence.

Aquarius: The work which has been stuck for a long time will be completed. Political ambitions will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Pisces: Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get success in creative work.

