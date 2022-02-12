New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: You will get cooperation from people in your office. You will get support from an influential power. You will get success in the field of education competition.

Taurus: There are chances that you will participate in any type of religious activity. You will witness financial gains. Take care of your health and avoid junk food.

Gemini: Gifts or respect will increase. You will get cooperation from others. Relationships with others will get stronger. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Cancer: People who own a business will witness growth. You will get success in creative work. Progress will be made in the field of education competition. There will be progress in financial matters.

Leo: The work done with intelligence will be completed. Gifts or honors will increase. You will get success in creative work. Relationships with others will be cordial.

Virgo: Creative endeavors will be fruitful. You will get the support of a female officer in your office. Business reputation will increase. You will witness an increase in confidence.

Libra: The financial side will be strong. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. You will get the support of your siblings. You will get success in creative work.

Scorpio: There is a need to avoid unnecessary arguments with others. You may face some family issues as well. Work done with efforts will bring desired results.

Sagittarius: There will be progress in financial matters. There are chances that you will participate in any kind of cultural festival. You will also form new relationships with others.

Capricorn: Your interest in social work will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. You will complete all your work on time. You will form mutual relations with your employees.

Aquarius: Financial situation will improve. However, you will be worried because of your children’s end. Take care of your health. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Work with patience.

Pisces: The financial side will be strong. There will be progress in creative work. Your interest in social work will increase. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen