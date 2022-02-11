New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Friday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: You will witness financial growth. You will take part in religious activities. You will get success in the field of education competition. Business reputation will increase. Relations with others will be cordial.

Taurus: You will get cooperation from an influential person. Family prestige will increase. The economic side will be strong. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. You will get success in creative work.

Gemini: You may remain tense due to a family problem. However, you will get the support of your father in every field. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Cancer: There is a need to be health conscious. Keep a check on your expenses. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Leo: You will participate in cultural functions. Business reputation will increase. There will be sweetness in relationships. You will witness an increase in confidence.

Virgo: Your family life will remain happy. There will be an improvement in your health. Relationships with others will get stronger. The effort made will be worthwhile. New relationships will be formed.

Libra: The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will bring desired results. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. There will be expected progress in economic matters. Married life will be happy.

Scorpio: There is a need to be cautious about your health. You will participate in religious activities. You may travel to different places to spend quality time with family.

Sagittarius: Work done with creativity will bring desired results. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. You will get support and cooperation from others. You will also form new relationships.

Capricorn: You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. Financial matters will improve. Business reputation will increase. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled.

Aquarius: You will witness an increase in confidence. Your married life will remain happy. Work done with creativity will bring desired results. Progress will be made in the educational field.

Pisces: Business efforts will be flourish. The economic side will be strong. Family obligations will be fulfilled. New relationships will be formed.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen